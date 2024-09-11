New Georgia lawsuit targets unprotected Dominion voting system encryption keys

by WorldTribune Staff, September 11, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A trial date has been set for a lawsuit filed against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by the DeKalb County Republican Party which alleges that the Dominion voting system used by the state has been left open to any bad actor who may seek to change election results due to encryption keys that are unprotected.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 30 in the Superior Court of Fulton County. Judge Scott McAfee set the trial date for Monday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 5A of the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta.

Support American Journalism

The lawsuit notes that Georgia law requires that the state’s voting systems be certified by the Election Assistance Commission (EAC).

EAC certification requirements mandate that the cryptographic encryption keys be protected from unauthorized access by placing them in a cryptographic module in accordance with Federal Information Processing Standards.

“Georgia’s Dominion’s systems violate that certification requirement by placing the encryption keys on its election systems in an unprotected state and in plain text within county election systems readable to anyone with licit or illicit access to the system,” the lawsuit states.

Raffensperger was notified of the alleged violation in March of this year, according to the lawsuit.

“Among other things, the Secretary of State’s failure to enforce the mandatory requirement that Georgia’s election systems be EAC certification-compliant has compromised all passwords and administrative level controls on Georgia’s election systems,” the lawsuit states. “Particularly concerning is that four Georgia counties produced election data for the 2020 election pursuant to open records requests issued more than two years ago, which data has been lawfully published online. The encryption keys for these counties’ systems are included in these public records disclosures, and the administrator and technician passwords are also accessible to the public.”

In short, the lawsuit continues, “the Secretary of State’s failure to enforce mandatory security requirements for encryption keys has compromised Georgia’s election systems and left them vulnerable to any malicious actor – foreign or domestic – to manipulate election results without likely detection.”

Political analyst and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted the lawsuit “demands transparency to ensure election results are NOT manipulated.”The encryption keys are left in plain text in violation of Georgia law, their state contract, and federal guidelines. Raffensperger has known about this since at least March 2024 and has done nothing about it. The keys give access to the passwords, records, and the RESULTS.”

Help Wanted