New Georgia election rule: Number of ballots must match total voters

The Georgia State Election Board on Monday approved a rule that requires the number of ballots must match the number of voters before election results can be certified.

The decision comes after Fulton County was found to have likely scanned thousands of ballots twice in a recount of the 2020 election.

“The rule is built on basic, kindergarten math,” Election Integrity Network Founder Cleta Mitchell wrote in a social media post on Monday. “Count the number of voters, confirm that the number of voters match the number of ballots. Those numbers should match and should be the same as the number of votes tabulated. The duty for election officials to certify CORRECT results is required under the statute. The rule just makes sure it happens in every county.”

Mitchell added: “If election officials want the American people to become election BELIEVERS again, these are the important procedures that must be made part of the election process in Georgia and every other state.”

The new rule states: “The purpose of the rule is to ensure that county superintendents and boards of elections follow the required procedures and can uniformly, properly, and lawfully fulfill their duties, and reconcile the number of ballots to the number of voters so that certification of election results accurately reflects the will of the voters in every county.”

Also on Monday, the Georgia board voted to adopt a rule that will require all polling places in the state have signage making it clear that only U.S. citizens can vote.

WorldTribune.com reported last week that the chairman of the Georgia board, John Fervier, canceled the board’s public meetings and moved all subsequent meetings to online only.

Political analyst and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted: “There is a coordinated effort to stop BASIC reconciliation from being required in Georgia. Fake News and Raffensperger are attacking. Chairman Fervier moved all meetings online, which are now inundated by pro-ACLU commenters trying to stop rules to ensure machine totals match the number of voters.”

Harrington added that the “3,930 duplicates certified in Fulton County in 2020 would have been caught by precinct level reconciliation. Bridget Thorne, who brought the reconciliation rule, was a first-hand witness to ballots with no chain of custody ‘being dumped’ in 2020. If you don’t check if the # of votes match the # of voters (and the totals on machines), what are you even certifying?”

Harrington subsequently posted on social media that the focus is on Fulton County but “the fraud is everywhere.”

“Ware County, 2020. Five days after they finished counting, a hundred duplicate ballots were added to the Cast Vote Record on Nov. 11,” Harrington said.

“But it gets worse … we discovered that the batch had actually flipped from Trump to Biden before it was scanned twice. It was a 75% Trump batch, and then … the results of the batch flip … to a 75% Biden batch. 150 fake net votes for Biden. 1% of Ware County’s entire 2020 total.”

