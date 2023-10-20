Never-Trumpers prevail: Jordan ousted as speaker nominee

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 20, 2023

Following a third failed vote to get Rep. Jim Jordan elected House speaker, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said Jordan’s supporters were willing to accept censure or other actions against them to get Jordan the gavel. However, the GOP rejected his offer and Jordan’s nomination which had been endorsed by Former President Donald Trump.

House Republicans voted by secret ballot and behind closed doors to end Rep. Jim Jordan’s quest for speaker and will instead hold a forum for new candidates on Oct. 23.

“We are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican conference, we of course will remain Republicans, we will continue to vote with Republicans on Republican principals but if what these holdouts need are a pound of our flesh, we’re willing to give it to them to see Jordan as Speaker,” Gaetz told media outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

Related: ‘It’s all about Donald Trump’: Jordan defers to acting speaker McHenry, then changes his mind, October 19, 2023

Twenty GOP members voted against Jordan for other candidates in the first round of voting, 22 in the second, and 25 in the third round that took place on Friday afternoon.

Political Scientist Dr. Carol Swain posted on LinkedIn: “Those Republican holdouts are people who are anti-Trump. … It’s not about Jim Jordan, it’s about them.”

The 25 Republicans who declined to vote for Jordan on Friday:

Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska

Rep. Vern Buchanan of Florida

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito of New York

Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart Florida

Rep. Jake Ellzey of Texas

Rep. Drew Ferguson of Georgia

Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York

Rep. Carlos Giminez of Florida

Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas

Rep. John James of Michigan

Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa

Rep. Kay Granger of Texas

Rep. John Rutherford of Florida

Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho

Rep. Pete Stauber of Minnesota

Rep. Ken Buck Colorado

Rep. Jen Kiggans Virginia

Rep. Nick LaLota New York

Rep. Steve Womack Arizona

Rep. Mike Lawler New York

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Pennsylvania

Rep. Thomas Kean Jr. New Jersey

Rep. Marc Molinaro New York

Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, the former House Republican Study Committee (RSC) chair, said that Granger should lose her gavel as chair of the Appropriations Committee for opposing Jordan’s bid for speaker.

“Kay Granger doesn’t deserve to be chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee,” Banks told Breitbart News. “She’s blocking the most fiscally conservative choice we’ve ever had to be the Speaker of the House. And she should lose her gavel for that.”

A letter signed by the eight Republicans who voted to oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy states:

“The recent passage of the Motion to Vacate the Speaker has caused rancor, hurt feelings, and acrimony in the House Republican Conference. While we stand by our actions, it is our goal to proceed forward with our colleagues, our teammates, our fellow Republicans in a manner that embraces reconciliation.”

“It has been suggested the Conference cannot move forward until there are consequences for each of us. While we violated no rule of either the House or Republican Conference, we understand some in the Conference wish to punish us.”

The letter states that the actions “were never about us,” but rather to “change Washington for the better.”

.@RepMattGaetz: “We believe Jim Jordan is an inspirational Republican candidate for House Speaker and for those who are holding out, we would simply ask you, What do you want? Other than for us to suffer some consequence which we stand ready to endure.” pic.twitter.com/buHKa8u4bN — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 20, 2023

WATCH: Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan, who keeps blocking the vote for Jim Jordan for House Speaker, was partying last night at the White House bowling alley. Must be nice. pic.twitter.com/vpuAweGoog — MONICA PAIGE✰𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑✰OANN (@themonfather) October 19, 2023

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism