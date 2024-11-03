Netherlands judge: Bill Gates must face people who sued him over Covid jab injuries

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A judge in the Netherlands ruled on Oct. 16 that Bill Gates is one of several defendants who must face a lawsuit filed by seven individuals who were injured by the Covid shots.

In its decision, the Leeuwarden court found that “sufficient evidence” that the claims against Gates and the other defendants are “connected” and based on the same “complex of facts.”

The plaintiffs allege that Gates, through his representatives, deliberately misled them about the safety of the Covid jabs despite knowing “that these injections were not safe and effective,” Dutch independent news outlet Zebra Inspiratie reported.

Dutch independent journalist Erica Krikke told The Defender that the seven plaintiffs — whose names are redacted in the lawsuit’s publicly available documents — “are ordinary Dutch people, and they have been jabbed and after the jabs they got sick.”

Krikke said that of the seven original plaintiffs, one has since died, leaving the other six plaintiffs to continue the lawsuit.

“Because Bill Gates’ foundation was involved in combating the corona pandemic, he has also been summoned,” De Telegraaf reported.

De Telegraaf reported that the plaintiffs sued Gates last year, along with former Dutch prime minister and newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and “several members” of the Dutch government’s COVID-19 “Outbreak Management Team.”

Other defendants include Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and the Dutch state.

The lawsuit was filed in the District Court of Leeuwarden. According to De Telegraaf, “Gates had objected because, according to him, the judges did not have jurisdiction.” Accordingly, the court first “had to rule in the so-called incident procedure,” De Andere Krant reported.

Zebra Inspiratie reported that the hearing in this “incident procedure” took place on Sept. 18 and that Gates’ representatives disputed jurisdiction, but not the claim.

Gates did not appear at the Sept. 18 hearing, but attorneys for Gates argued that the court “had no jurisdiction over him because he lives in the United States.”

The court ruled on Oct. 16 that it did have jurisdiction over Gates.

The court ruled Gates must pay attorneys’ fees and additional legal costs totaling 1,406 euros (approximately $1,520). A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

At a Sept. 18 hearing in the case, Zebra Inspiratie reported, “One of the victims, who is very ill, was also given the opportunity to make a plea. She was no longer able to speak and was represented by her father. It was an emotional plea.”

The plaintiff’s father told the court that his daughter, who was previously healthy, fell ill after getting the Covid injection and could no longer speak, telling the judge that he “would really like to speak to Bill Gates directly” to ask him what happened to his daughter.

“After that, the judge was really quiet,” the report said.

The Oct. 18 ruling also addressed the plaintiffs’ claims about Gates’ role in the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” project.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is also affiliated with the World Economic Forum … an international organization whose statutory objective is to unite ‘leaders from business, governments, academia and society at large into a global community committed to improving the state of the world,’” the ruling states, adding:

“This is a project aimed at the total reorganization of societies in all countries that are members of the United Nations … as described by [WEF founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab] in his book Covid-19: The Great Reset. …

“Characteristic of this political ideology is that this forced and planned change is presented as justified by pretending that the world is suffering from major crises that can only be solved by centralized, hard global intervention. One of these pretended major crises concerns the Covid-19 pandemic.”

