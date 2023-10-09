Netanyahu to Biden: Negotiating with terrorists not an option; IDF obliterates ‘nest of terror’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2023

Israel will not negotiate with Hamas after the terror attacks launched against the Jewish State by the Iran-backed terror organization and will go into the Gaza Strip to “restore deterrence,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Joe Biden in a phone call, reports say.

“We have to go in. We can’t negotiate now,” Netanyahu told Biden, according to a report by Axios.

Biden raised concerns about Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip if a ground operation should commence, three Israeli and U.S. sources briefed on the call told Axios.

Netanyahu told Biden that Israel has no choice but to respond with force since a country cannot display weakness in the volatile Middle East, the report said.

In his autobiography, “Bibi: My Story”, Netanyahu details his complex exchanges with the Obama and Biden administrations which actively supported the Iran regime while officially upholding Israel’s special relationship with the U.S. He has consistently staked out the position that Israel will do what his necessary to protect its national security which includes insuring that Iran does not emerge as a nuclear power. By targeting both Hamas and Hizbullah strategic installations following the Oct. 7 attack, Israel is also striking Iran.

Axios noted that “Biden did not try to press Netanyahu or convince him not to go through with a ground operation” in Gaza.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported launching massive airstrikes against a coastal neighborhood of Gaza City, targeting dozens of sites.

The IDF said the site, dubbed al-Furqan after a mosque in the area, is a “nest of terror” used by Hamas to launch attacks against Israel.

Dozens of fighter jets participated in the strikes, the IDF added.

The Israeli military reportedly also hit targets in southern Lebanon, following the infiltration of several gunmen into northern Israel.

An image published by a reporter for the Hizbullah-linked Al-Manar outlet shows a large blast in the area.

Another clip circulating on social media shows a Hizbullah observation post being targeted.

The IDF said it was using combat helicopters to carry out strikes in the area, after troops killed several gunmen in Israeli territory near the Lebanon border.

“After a rough start, we are shaping the line of engagement. We hit a lot of terrorists — whoever gets close, they are killed,” IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said during on Monday. “We will finish purging the area, so that we do not have terrorists here, and, at the same time, we are already on the offensive.”

“We have many more tasks. We need to be strong. It started badly, and will end very badly on the other side,” Halevi added.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calls the current conflict “the harshest event since the War of Independence.”

Speaking to Channel 12 news from southern Israel, Bennett said: “This is not the Yom Kippur War — it is Yom Kippur multiplied by 100, because here we are talking about murder, the systematic slaughter of babies, girls, boys, things that are hard to bear.”

“We set up a Jewish state in this land in order to defend ourselves, and now the time has come to fight back,” he said.

IDF publishes footage showing strikes against dozens of targets in the Gaza Strip pic.twitter.com/4IfZm0L80t — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 9, 2023

IDF has bombed a Hezbollah observation post on the Lebanon border pic.twitter.com/i2xKgmlKQI — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) October 9, 2023

