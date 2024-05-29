Netanyahu has ‘gone off the rails,’ says former IDF general; What happened?

FPI / May 29, 2024

Geostrategy-Direct

On Oct. 7, some 1,000 Hamas terrorists invaded Israel. It all happened on the watch of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a one-time warrior who had put a spotlight on Palestinian terror operations.

And, as former President Donald Trump frequently says, it never would have happened had he been president. So how are things working out for Netanyahu who has struggled to unite with the pro-Iran and anti-Trump U.S. foreign policy establishment?

IDF Maj.-Gen. (res.) Itzhak Brik, who has met with Netanyahu six times since the Oct. 7 massacre, said recently that he saw indications in the prime minister’s behavior that indicate “the man has gone off the rails.”

“I explained to him what is going to happen, including what will happen if the IDF enters Rafah, including that you don’t have forces forever because if you go in and out. You don’t stabilize the forces inside for quite some time, it is impossible to establish someone to replace the ‘Hamasniks’ as the governor of the Gaza region,” Brik told 104.5FM radio.

If “Netanyahu, [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant, [IDF Chief of Staff] Herzi Halevi, and their outgrowths remain in power — the State of Israel will deteriorate to its end. They will take us down to Sheol (the underworld) in grief,” Brik said.

“There has been a collapse of the economy, global boycotts that are now beginning at an accelerated pace, a collapse of society, a collapse of the army, and a collapse of all international relations,” Brik added. “We are in a war that has no purpose; we cannot defeat Hamas, and they are running to prepare themselves for the great war.”

The retired major general referred to the IDF’s progress in Gaza, saying: “We entered Gaza and occupied 80% of the territory, now we are inside Rafah, but today we have no forces, and they don’t always have replacements when they go out for a break. At this time, the ‘Hamasniks’ are returning from the tunnels to the places the IDF left. Our soldiers are being killed for no purpose. This whole process blows us up in front of the world.”

Brik said that Netanyahu “sees the government as a central thing in his life. He does not want to finish his job even if he understands that the country is collapsing from these processes that no longer have a purpose.”

“So, what happened to Netanyahu the great warrior against terror?” asked independent journalist Steve Rodan in an Oct. 9 Substack.com analysis.

“Simple,” Rodan noted, Netanyahu “cares about one thing and one thing only – staying in office. And that means pleasing Washington.”

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International