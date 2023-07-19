Navy veteran Hung Cao launches bid to unseat Virginia Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine

by WorldTribune Staff, July 19, 2023

In a launch video for his 2024 campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Virginia held by Democrat Tim Kaine, GOP candidate Hung Cao casts the Biden regime as a “dictatorship” which has turned a blind eye to violent crime and left the southern border unsecured while weaponizing the FBI to harass and arrest pro-life activists and the IRS to harass gun stores.

“That’s how it works in a dictatorship. The rules don’t apply to the rulers,” Cao says in his announcement video. “We are losing our country. You know it, but you also know you can’t say it.”

In the 2022 midterms, Cao fell short in his bid against Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton, but won 46.6 percent of the vote against an incumbent in a D+6 congressional district.

Cao, a veteran of Navy Special Operations, would be an underdog against Kaine but is seen as likely to surpass the performance of the Democrat’s most recent challenger. Kaine cruised to reelection against Corey Stewart in 2018, 57 percent to 41 percent.

Before facing off against Kaine, Cao would have to defeat at least seven other Republican candidates who have filed paperwork to run next year against Kaine, who so far faces no primary opponent.

Kaine announced his plans to seek a third term in January after some speculation he might retire.

A Vietnamese immigrant who spent 25 years in the Navy, including service in combat zones around the world, Cao pledged to be a “fighter” at a time when he said the country had taken a “dark turn.”

Cao graduated from the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria before attending the United States Naval Academy. He was commissioned as a special operations officer and went on to serve with SEAL teams and special forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Somalia before retiring at the rank of captain, according to his campaign biography. He also earned a masters degree in physics and attended fellowships at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University. He lives in Purcellville in northern Virginia with his wife, April, and their five children.

In his campaign announcement, Cao said his family fled Vietnam in the 1970s and spent a few years in Africa before immigrating to the U.S., “the most generous country on Earth.”

After serving 25 years in the U.S. Navy, I recognize that our country has real problems and we need real fighters in Washington. I’m running for United States Senate because I’m not done fighting for us. pic.twitter.com/IYVmIh1V2c — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) July 18, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish