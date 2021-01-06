Navarro: Americans need to see some ‘backbone’ from politicians, ‘or this republic is going to perish’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump on Wednesday shared a letter from Republican members of the Pennsylvania state Senate asking U.S. Senate leaders to delay the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has produced two reports compiling evidence of massive vote fraud in six states, told Steve Bannon’s “War Room” on Tuesday that the letter from the Pennsylvania lawmakers to congressional leaders is “what we need going into tomorrow.”

Navarro explained that on Capitol Hill “they breathe a different kind of air, and none of that air has the grass roots smell in it.”

“And once they begin realizing that there’s anger and knowledge at the state legislature level of the steal, that will give them more of a backbone to do what needs to be done,” Navarro said.

“We’re going to see some backbone tomorrow, or this republic is going to perish,” he said.

In December, Navarro released a report providing evidence of what he described as election “theft by a thousand cuts,” titled “The Immaculate Deception.”

In his report, Navarro identified six major dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six states: “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, Equal Protection Clause violations, voting machine irregularities and significant statistical anomalies.”

This week, he released a sequel, “The Art of the Steal,” that documented what he described as a coordinated strategy.

Navarro said his reports show state lawmakers that there was “unquestioned theft of this election, and it was done on their watch.”

In Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, Navarro said, there was a “coordinated effort to steal the presidency on behalf of a far-left agenda. If they let that stand, this republic will not stand. It’s time for them to stop running and hiding, running out the clock, thinking this is going to go away.”

“This isn’t going away,” Navarro said, “regardless of which way it goes.”

Navarro said in an interview on Fox News that the Jan. 20 date of Inauguration Day could be changed.

Navarro made the remarks on “Justice With Judge Jeanine” on Jan. 2, in the context of a recent call by 11 Republican senators for Congress to appoint an electoral commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election results.

Program host Judge Jeanine Pirro asked Navarro about his expectations for the effort, saying, “All this has to happen before January 20. Do you have any hope that this can succeed?”

“Vice President Pence, he has the authority to give that 10-day window to do what needs to get done,” Navarro said. “I cannot imagine when he looks at the facts he won’t vote the right way on that.”

Pirro responded by saying that the “10-day window” could change the date for certification of electoral votes planned for the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, chaired by Pence, when lawmakers certify the votes cast for the U.S. president by members of the Electoral College.

“January 20 cannot be changed; that’s constitutional,” Pirro added, presumably referring to Section 1 of the 20th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which states: “The terms of the President and the Vice President shall end at noon on the 20th day of January … and the terms of their successors shall then begin.”

“It can be changed, actually,” Navarro said. “We can go past that date. We can go past that date if we need to. And we have got to get this right. … We need to take [the election] back for the people.”

BIG NEWS IN PENNSYLVANIA! pic.twitter.com/7JqTWYUgOr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media