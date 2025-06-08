National Guard deployed to LA: ‘Not going to apologize’ for enforcing law

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2025 Real World News



The National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles County after rioters attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who were conducting raids in the area on Saturday afternoon, Trump Administration border czar Tom Homan said.

Homan said authorities are “stepping up” and “mobiliz[ing] to address violence and destruction occurring near raid locations where demonstrators are gathering. American people, this is about enforcing the law, and again, we’re not going to apologize for doing it.”

Los Angeles officials and immigrant activist groups were reportedly enraged on Friday after law enforcement arrested over 40 people during the raids and search warrant executions.

In response to the violence, President Donald Trump’s administration said it was sending the National Guard to Los Angeles to address the riots and violence against ICE agents, noting Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to the area.

What is happening in California is more proof that illegal immigration should be recognized by judges as an “invasion,” deputies to President Donald Trump said. Threats of violence against ICE agents have been reported in other cities. Five anti-ICE agitators were arrested in New York City over the weekend.

“One of the main technical issues in the immigration judicial battles is whether Biden’s border crisis counted as an ‘invasion,’ ” Vice President JD Vance said in a post to X. “So now we have foreign nationals with no legal right to be in the country waving foreign flags and assaulting law enforcement. If only we had a good word for that…”

Trump’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, wrote on X: “In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. … These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. … These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice”.

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News: “If you assault a law enforcement officer, you’re going to jail — period. It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent. If local jurisdictions won’t stand behind the men and women who wear the badge, the FBI will.”

🚨BREAKING: Border Czar Tom Homan says National Guard are going into Los Angeles tonight. This is the way. Lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. We are taking our country back. pic.twitter.com/ogSL9La0t8 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 7, 2025

BREAKING 🚨: President Trump signs memorandum and will deploy 2,000 National Guardsmen to Los Angeles to deal with the unfolding mass civil unrest. pic.twitter.com/RKg6uaErlO — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

🚨 Anti-ICE rioters in Los Angeles are being organized by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA). CHIRLA is funded by ActBlue. pic.twitter.com/2ztHNVwbRJ — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) June 8, 2025

The violent mob assaults on ICE and Federal Law Enforcement are designed to prevent the removal of Criminal Illegal Aliens from our soil; a dangerous invasion facilitated by criminal cartels (aka Foreign Terrorist Organizations) and a huge NATIONAL SECURITY RISK. Under President… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 8, 2025

We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations.

One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 7, 2025

In New York City, at least five anti-ICE agitators were arrested Saturday during a confrontation in Manhattan, where nearly 100 people in a mob attempted to block federal authorities carrying out immigration raids.

NOW: Anti-ICE activists attempt to block ICE Detention vans from leaving the ICE HQ in lower Manhattan amid reports of mass arrests of migrants in the building. pic.twitter.com/bxdRLHYWiR — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) June 7, 2025

