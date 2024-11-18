National emergency: Trump confirms military assist with mass deportation

by WorldTribune Staff, November 18, 2024 Real World News



On Jan. 20, 2025, or soon after, President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency and carry out mass deportations of illegal aliens with assistance from the military, Trump confirmed on Monday.

On Nov. 9, Tom Fitton, the head of government watchdog group Judicial Watch, wrote in a Truth Social post that he had heard “reports” that Trump was “prepared to declare a national emergency and will use military assets to reverse the Biden invasion through a mass deportation program.”

On Monday, Trump re-posted Fitton’s post on Truth Social, responding, “TRUE!!”

Trump has said he would also consider using the military against Mexican drug cartels.

“The drug cartels are waging war on America—and it’s now time for America to wage war on the cartels,” Trump said in a statement issued in 2023, adding that those organizations have the “blood of countless millions on their hands. When I am back in the White House, the drug kingpins and vicious traffickers will never sleep soundly again.”

In one of his first cabinet selections, Trump chose former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan to become his “border czar” and help initiate the plan.

In a Fox News interview earlier this month, Homan said he would prioritize “public safety threats and national security threats” and increase workplace inspections for illegal immigrants.

“Worksite operations have to happen,” he said. “Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At work sites.”

“President Trump’s plan over time is going to save the taxpayers money,” Homan said in a Nov. 10 Fox interview, adding that the Biden-Harris administration is “paying $500 a night” to house illegal immigrants in hotel rooms in New York City. “Meanwhile, there’s empty ICE beds at $127 a night, so President Trump’s plans will save taxpayers money over time.”

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus said it will oppose Trump’s planned mass deportation campaign. California Democrat Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan, who chairs the group composed entirely of Democrats, claimed that mass deportations would “have a negative impact on the U.S. economy.”

During a Saturday appearance on “Fox News Live,” Homan responded to Diaz Barragan: “Game on,” later adding, “shame on her.”

Scott Bessent, a top contender for Treasury secretary, told Fox News on Nov. 11 that allowing unfettered illegal migration into the United States would be a more costly alternative in the long term.

“Let’s talk about the human cost. We have 100,000 fentanyl deaths a year because of the porous border. We have the increased crime. We have the underlying fear that the American people have. You can’t put a price on that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump’s victory apparently has had quite the affect on Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

The Haitians are reportedly leaving “in droves” driven by fears that Donald Trump will deport them as soon as he enters office.

The cats and dogs of Springfield are said to be rejoicing.

The small town made global headlines in September when Trump brought up reports that some immigrants were eating the residents’ pets and local wildlife.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats,” said Trump. “They’re eating the pets of the people that live there.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Margery Koveleski, whose family is Haitian, said that people are self-deporting: “Some folks don’t have credit cards or access to the Internet, and they want to buy a bus ticket or a plane ticket, so we help them book a flight,” Koveleski told the Guardian. “People are leaving.”

Co-founder of the Haitian Community Alliance, Jacob Payen, said: “People are fully aware of the election result, and that is why they are leaving; they are afraid of a mass deportation. Several of my customers have left. One guy with his family went to New Jersey; others have gone to Boston. I know three families that have gone to Canada.”

