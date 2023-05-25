National Archives admits the obvious: All presidents since Reagan have mismanaged classified documents

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 25, 2023

The mismanagement of classified government documents is a common occurrence in the United States. So much so, the National Archives admits, that classified documents have been turning up in unclassified boxes since at least the Reagan administration.

Politicized government agencies nonetheless have taken advantage of this commonality to launch investigations and conduct raids on political opponents.

Every administration since President Ronald Reagan’s has mismanaged classified documents, according to National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) officials who spoke to a congressional hearing held behind closed doors in March. The House Select Committee on Intelligence has just recently released a transcript of the hearing.

“Everyone in the government who deals with any security matters knows that overclassification is a pandemic,” Daniel Greenfield noted in a May 18 analysis for Front Page Magazine. “It’s also a major security problem. On the one hand, everything is classified and on the other, low-level personnel and contractors who shouldn’t have access to actual classified materials end up having access for technical reasons resulting in everything from Snowden to the recent Discord war game leaks.”

Mark Bradley, who directs NARA’s Information Security Oversight Office, told the intel panel that, since 2010, his office has gotten more than 80 calls from libraries that have found classified information in papers belonging to members of Congress.

One example given was that of Maine Democrat Sen. Edmund Muskie, who left Congress in 1980 and was secretary of state in the last year of the Carter administration. Included in Muskie’s papers that were given to Bates College were 98 classified documents. He was not indicted. Muskie died in 1996.

“The congressional briefing contains a fairly reasonable discussion between congressional Democrats, Republicans and National Archives personnel about how documents get mixed together,” Greenfield wrote. “It’s interesting reading only if you want a sense of how classified documents can end up in all sorts of places. But most people will just recognize the hypocrisy of this belated admission that a commonplace problem was once again weaponized into an investigation complete with raids of political opponents.”

The question is, how many of these cases of classified documents were referred to the Department of Justice for investigation and potential prosecution? The likely answer is — one.

And Biden regime media is playing an oversized role in that one case.

On Thursday, The Washington Post “reported” that two of former President Donald Trump’s employees moved boxes of papers the day before the FBI stormed Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, 2022.

Citizen Free Press had the perfect headline for the Post’s “reporting”:

“We weren’t kidding. They’re going to indict Trump for ‘moving a few boxes.’ ”

