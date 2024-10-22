Naomi Wolf details Pfizer’s ‘crimes against humanity’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Naomi Wolf said that because her grandparents lost eight siblings in the Holocaust, she didn’t use the language “crime against humanity” lightly.

However, in an interview with The Defender published on Oct. 21, Wolf emphasized that given what Pfizer knew about the damage to human health caused by the mRNA Covid injections, “There’s no way to avoid concluding that this is not carelessness, it’s not greed, it’s not sloppiness at the manufacturing plant.”

“As they say in tech, ‘it’s not a bug, it’s a feature,’ ” Wolf said. “In other words, damaging humans in very specific ways, very early on, was obviously a result of these injections. And instead of stopping, or pulling them off the market, Pfizer doubled down, the FDA doubled down and the CDC doubled down.”

Wolf, editor of “The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity”, said the Big Pharma giant knew early on about the inadequacies of its Covid vaccine trials and the vaccine’s many serious adverse effects, and so did the FDA.

But the FDA promoted the shots anyway — and later tried to hide the data from the public, according to Wolf.

After a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group of more than 30 medical professionals and scientists, a federal court in 2022 ordered the FDA to release 450,000 internal documents pertaining to the licensing of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine.

Wolf said Pfizer, the FDA and CDC made the decision to “double down” on the vaccine knowing that 1,223 people died from the shots in the first three months. They did so, Wolf said, also knowing that the vaccine didn’t stop infection and that it caused a long list of serious side effects in tens of thousands of people.

Pfizer also manipulated data to get the FDA to sign off on the emergency use authorization (EUA), Wolf said.

In what Wolf called “one of the most damning reports in this book,” Australian anesthesiologist Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan’s team found that Pfizer delayed recording deaths so they did not have to be included as part of its EUA data filing.

Wolf noted that the Australian researchers concluded that if Pfizer had recorded and reported the deaths in a timely manner, the FDA wouldn’t have been able to grant an EUA for the vaccine.

The “Pfizer Papers” analysts found over 42,000 case reports detailing 158,893 adverse events reported to Pfizer in the first three months following the December 2020 EUA. To process the large volume of reports, the company added 600 additional employees, the documents show.

“These are tens of thousands of blood clots, lung clots, leg clots, neurological disorders, epilepsies, dementia, Alzheimer’s, bell’s palsy, tremors, convulsions, liver damage, kidney damage, stroke, so many kinds of skin eruptions, eye damage, blindness, respiratory illness,” Wolf said.

The most common side effect, Wolf said, was myalgia or muscle pain and the second-most common side effect was joint pain, which people often don’t realize is related to the injection, she said. The third most common side effect, Wolf said, was a Covid infection because the vaccine didn’t stop transmission.

However, “the centerpiece” of “The Pfizer Papers” is Pfizer’s experimentation on human reproduction, Wolf said. The papers reveal that Pfizer knew early on that the shots were causing menstrual damage at scale, she said.

The company reported to the FDA that 72% of the recorded adverse events were in women. Of those, about 16% involved reproductive disorders and functions, Wolf said.

The papers show that in the clinical trials, thousands of women experienced daily bleeding, hemorrhaging, and passing of tissue, and thousands of women reported that their menstrual cycle stopped completely. “They knew they were ruining women,” Wolf said.

One of the most disturbing reports in the papers, Wolf said, is the pregnancy lactation report, “that will chill your soul.” The report describes the effects on nursing babies of recently vaccinated mothers. The list includes fever, vomiting and edema, or swollen tissue, among many other issues.

“One baby convulsed and died in the hospital of multi-organ failure,” Wolf said. “These babies were inconsolable. They [Pfizer] knew they were poisoning breast milk, and to this day they haven’t told vaccinated moms not to breastfeed.”

Wolf said that because the reports in “The Pfizer Papers” are summaries of Pfizer data that link to primary source documents, they can’t be dismissed as misinformation. They’re not interpretive, she said. They are not scientists’ and doctors’ opinions.

