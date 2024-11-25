Must watch: Garrett Ziegler details how to fix DOJ; Bannon warns Hunter would not survive prison

by WorldTribune Staff, November 25, 2024 Real World News



[Editor’s note: The following was recorded before Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration for Attorney General.]

Steve Bannon who knows only too well about lawfare, having spent four months in Danbury Federal Prison this year after being convicted of contempt of Congress, asked a guest on a recent War Room broadcast how President-elect Donald Trump’s administration can bring about the end of lawfare.

“Priority number one” for the new Trump administration Department of Justice is to appoint U.S. attorneys who will investigate the unprecedented lawfare campaign launched by the Democrat Party and Biden-Harris DOJ against Donald Trump, his supporters, and conservative media, founder of the Marco Polo research group Garrett Ziegler told Bannon.

Ziegler, whose group posted a database from the Hunter Biden laptop and has been the subject of such lawfare tactics, said investigations should be launched immediately into the IRS, DOJ, FBI, and U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Delaware.

“People need to lose their jobs,” Ziegler told Bannon.

After being released from prison last month, Bannon said in an interview with the DailyMail.com that he felt Joe Biden should pardon his son Hunter before he has to serve a sentence that could destroy him.

“I don’t think Hunter Biden would last 48 hours in a federal prison,” Bannon said. “I think that it would be too much for him, particularly with his previous drug addiction.”

JUSTICE: A LIST IS COMPILED FOR AFGHAN WITHDRAWAL. @GarrettZxcvi from @MarcoPolo501c3 explains that he is delivering accountability, “people need to lose their jobs.” And POTUS has “sole authority” to do what the constitution says. pic.twitter.com/BpbDuZOJ38 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 19, 2024

