Muslim student exempted, Christians punished for complaining about girl in boys locker room

When three male students complained about a girl who identifies as a boy being allowed to use the boys’ locker room at Stone Bridge High School in Ashton, Virginia, two of them were suspended by Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS).

The two students suspended, according to reports, are Christians. The one who complained but was not suspended is Muslim.

7News reported earlier this year that LCPS launched a Title IX investigation against the boys after they were caught on video asking: Why is there a girl in the boys’ locker room?

That video, however, wasn’t recorded by the boys; it was recorded by the female student who identifies as male, which is a direct violation of LCPS policy, according to the news outlet.

The school’s Title IX Office determined the boys were guilty of “sexual harassment” and “sex-based discrimination.”

Their punishment? A 10-day suspension, a no-contact order with the female student, forced meetings with administrators, and a permanent smear on their academic records that could hurt their college prospects.

Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin addressed the issue on “The John Fredericks Radio Show” on Tuesday.

The governor noted that “instead of pursuing an investigation into the biological female, the school system pursues an investigation against these three young students who are simply uncomfortable because there is a biological female in the male locker room.”

Youngkin noted the state’s attorney general thinks “this was a retaliatory process against these three young men.”

He also noted that LCPS initially investigated three boys — one Muslim, two Christian — but dropped the investigation into the Muslim boy, while holding the Christian boys on the hook.

“This is just shocking, shocking behavior from a school system that’s supposed to be looking out for students, as opposed to driving this liberal-left agenda,” the governor added.

🚨SCOOP: In Louden County, there were three boys that were involved in the Title IX investigation, but only two were suspended. Why? Because the third boy was Muslim, so the progressive administrators didn’t want to punish him. All of the families are united in their anger… pic.twitter.com/IDqt0J9SsR — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 20, 2025

