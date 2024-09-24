Muslim mayor in Michigan, a Democrat, endorses Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



The Muslim mayor of Hamtramck, Michigan, a Democrat, has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for president.

Mayor Ameer Ghalib said on Sunday that Trump is “the right choice.”

“President Trump and I may not agree on everything, but I know he is a man of principles,” Ghalib said in a post on Facebook.

“Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time. I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences.”

“Now, let the Caravan begin its journey,” Ghalib added. “This is just the starting point.”

Ghalib, a Yemeni immigrant, represents one of the largest Muslim communities in the U.S. in Wayne County, Michigan. The population is reportedly 60 percent Muslim.

Ghalib was one of the leaders of the effort to get Muslim Democrats to vote “Uncommitted” against Joe Biden earlier this year in Michigan’s Democrat primary. Tthat movement transformed in the general election to become the “Abandon Harris” movement.

Trump told Breitbart News that he is excited that Ghalib has endorsed his campaign.

“I was very impressed with him and he was a very big fan of the Trump administration because he saw no wars — outside of defeating ISIS, but I inherited that — but there were no wars,” Trump said. “There was no October 7. There was no Russian attack on Ukraine. He sees that and he told me — he saw a world that was at peace. Now, we have a world that’s going to end up in World War 3 and I can stop that. I’m the only one that’s going to stop that.”

Focused: …. Who’s Counting the Votes? …. Recent Hits

Trump said he is open to going to Hamtramck for a campaign event and to meet with leaders of the Arab American community who are upset with the failures of the Biden-Harris administration.

“The answer is if the opportunity presents itself I would do that,” Trump said when asked if he would hold a rally or a campaign stop in Hamtramck. “It can’t remain the way it is now with the hatred that’s going around.”

Revolver News noted: “In truth, this Hamtramck endorsement is one of the biggest blows to Team Harris/Walz since the Teamsters refused to back them. And let’s be honest, this one is even more shocking.

“These pro-Trump endorsements from unexpected sources, along with the non-endorsements from staunch left-wingers, are making it much harder for the Dems to cheat their way to another phony victory—especially in Michigan, a state that seems to be slipping further out of Kamala’s grasp with each passing day. Keep fighting; when this is all said and done, President Trump may have the most ‘unified’ victory in U.S. history.”

Help Wanted