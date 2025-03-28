Musk: DOGE finds large number of incidents where feds ‘casually’ waste $1 billion or more

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 28, 2025

Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team believe it is “achievable” to cut 15 percent or more in government spending.

In a Thursday interview on Fox News’s “Special Report” with Bret Baier, Musk, who appeared with seven member of the DOGE team, said the federal government “is not efficient, and there’s a lot of waste and fraud.”

Musk pointed to several instances where DOGE found the feds “casually” wasting $1 billion or more. He gave as an example a survey in which the government spent $1 billion asking Americans whether or not they like national parks. Such a survey could be done by a survey company for $10,000, Musk noted.

“This is a revolution. And I think it might be the biggest revolution in government since the original revolution. But at the end of the day, America’s going to be in much better shape,” Musk said. “It’s going to be a fantastic future.”

The full interview:

