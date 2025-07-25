Multiple Air Force exercises underway in Pacific with focus on China, ‘orbital warfare’

FPI / July 25, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

The U.S. Space Force this week is holding its largest ever war games as more than 700 of its personnel, called guardians, take part in drills focusing on “orbital warfare.”

The exercises in Hawaii, which include U.S. military and international troops, are called Resolute Space 2025, the Space Force announced.

Resolute Space is part of several Air Force exercises now underway that began July 8 and included a total of 12,000 airmen and guardians and more than 350 aircraft.

The goal of the exercise is to practice operating in a contested environment “against high-end threats on short notice,” according to a statement announcing the exercise.

The war games are mainly taking place at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and that location suggests the simulations will be carried out against China’s space warfare troops.

China has an array of space warfare capabilities that include anti-satellite missiles, lasers, jammers, cyberattack capabilities and robot satellites.

The exercise will practice the use of “space-based and space-enabled capabilities to include, but not limited to, space electromagnetic warfare, space domain awareness, orbital warfare, and navigational warfare,” the statement said.

“Guardians are prepared to fight and win in space shoulder to shoulder with our joint and allied partners,” said Gen. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations.

Few details of the exercise have been made public, including what kinds of weapons are being used, noted security correspondent Bill Gertz in a Washington Times report.

The Space Force was formed in 2019 during the first Trump Administration and has a single declared weapon system – an electronic jammer that can disrupt enemy signals between satellites and ground stations. The Space Plane that conducts extended space deployments is said to be a potential weapons platform.

Restricted from developing space weaponry during the Biden Administration, the Space Force under the second Trump Administration is developing the Golden Dome missile-defense system and plans to deploy space-based missiles that can knock out enemy missiles.

Full Text . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International