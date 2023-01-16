MSNBC warns: ‘Dangerous’ for McCarthy to release J6 tapes

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2023

The vast majority of the more than 14,000 hours of footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 remains obscured from public scrutiny.

That changed in the voting for speaker of the House as conservatives led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz negotiated for the release of the tapes as a concession Rep. Kevin McCarthy would have to make to obtain the necessary number of votes to become speaker.

As the new Congress convened and McCarthy took the gavel, he said he intends to release all of the J6 tapes as the “public should see what happened” that day rather than rely on the report from the House Select Committee.

McCarthy’s announcement sent the Left into panic mode.

MSNBC personality Nicole Wallace brought on a Democrat member of the Select Committee, Rep. Elaine Luria, to explain McCarthy’s “deal with the devil”:

“If you release all of the security tapes at the Capitol… every bit of information that would lay out a road map for someone who wants to come try to do something like this again, that is really dangerous for the future security of the Capitol… A large portion of the tapes have been released in different contexts,” said Luria, who lost her re-election bid to Republican Jennifer Kiggans in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

PJ Media’s Ben Bartee noted: “What Luria means is that it’s dangerous for the corporate state’s paper-thin narrative. The footage almost undoubtedly shows law enforcement facilitation of the breach of the capitol, likely featuring identifiable intelligence agency spooks.”

What else could possibly be the rationale for the government to continue to hide the publicly-funded surveillance footage documenting what Democrats and their media allies have branded the “greatest attack on democracy since the Civil War?”

If the footage indeed strengthened the case for the government it would have already been released.

“The only logical conclusion is that there is something — or a lot of somethings — on those tapes the government doesn’t want disclosed, because it undermines the fantasy story they’ve concocted,” Bartee wrote.

