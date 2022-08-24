Mountain biker, 37, dies ‘suddenly’ two days after winning Scottish championship

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 24, 2022

Mountain biker Rab Wardell, 37, died “suddenly” in his sleep just two days after winning the Scottish national championships.

Wardell’s partner, British Double Olympic champion Katie Archibald, said she tried desperately to save Wardell after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest at their home early on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

“I think you’ve heard that Rab died yesterday morning. I still don’t understand what’s happened; if this is real; why he’d be taken now — so healthy and happy,” Archibald posted on Twitter.

“He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn’t bring him back,” Archibald said. “Mine stopped with it. I love him so much and need him here with me. I need him here so badly, but he’s gone. I can’t describe this pain.”

Wardell won the men’s elite race at the Scottish MTB XC Championships at Kirroughtree Forest in Dumfries and Galloway this past weekend.

“We are devastated to confirm the news that international mountain biker & former employee, Rab Wardell, has passed away today,” said a Tuesday statement from Scottish Cycling. “We have very little information at this stage, but we send our love & support to his family, friends & all those in our community who knew him.”

