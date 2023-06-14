Mother’s heartfelt message to daughter who wanted to be a boy goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2023

A mother who said her daughter had wanted to be a boy since she was two and a half years old urged parents not to “do anything that could change” their children “before their brains are fully developed.”

The mother’s heartfelt message to her daughter, who did not transition and went on to earn a college athletic scholarship and is now engaged to be married, has garnered nearly 8 million views on Twitter.

She ended the tweet with a plea to other parents: “Please don’t get swept up in this madness. Be the voice of reason your child needs.”

