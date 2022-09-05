‘Most secure [election] in American history’? Man buys stolen Dominion voting machine on eBay

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2022

A man who bought a Dominion Voting Systems machine on eBay says federal authorities have yet to contact him about his purchase of what is believed to be the first stolen voting machine in U.S. history.

Harri Hursti, a Connecticut-based computer programmer and activist, said that he bought the Dominion machine on eBay for $1,200.

Hursti said he contacted authorities in Michigan, where the machine originated. He told DailyMail.com that the box the machine was shipped to him in still sits unopened in his home and that he hasn’t heard from authorities.

There is a documented history of voting machines being left behind in places or not being picked up after elections, but there is no record of one being stolen, Hursti said.

Related: Dominion Voting Systems tied to Clintons, widely used in battleground states, November 6, 2020

Before the machine was shipped to him, Hursti said that he contacted several states to see if any were missing a machine. None said that they were.

On Thursday, Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Derrick Carroll told the Detroit News that his office was investigating the sale of the Dominion machine.

An Ohio Uber driver bought the machine online from a Goodwill store in Cadillac, Michigan for $7.99, according to a CNN report. The driver, Ean Hutchison, was the only bidder in a Goodwill online auction for the machine. He told CNN that it was the “Dominion Voting” label on the screen that piqued his interest.

It remains a mystery as to who dropped the voting machine off at the Goodwill store in northern Michigan.

The voting machine reportedly is from Colfax Township in Wexford County in Michigan.

Hutchison posted the machine on eBay. He described the machine to potential buyers: “Dominion ImageCast X voting machine from Michigan, own a piece of history. This voting machine was one of thousands used in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) Executive Committee and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council famously said about the 2020 election.

Hursti said ihe has been advised by law enforcement not to open the box that the machine came in.

“It is shocking that only when we started asking, ‘Does it belong somewhere?’ Only after that, did they realize it had been stolen,” Hursti said.

The machines are part of the U.S. infrastructure and are supposed to remain under lock and key.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish