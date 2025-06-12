Most M1 Abrams tanks U.S. sent to Ukraine have been destroyed or disabled

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2025 Real World News



In 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration and their major media allies insisted that the U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine would be a “game-changer” in the Ukraine-Russia war.

According to a new report out of Russia, the majority of the 31 M1 Abrams tanks the U.S. delivered to Ukraine have been destroyed, disabled, or captured by the Russians.

Only five of the tanks remain intact, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Russia’s RT and the defense ministry, Ukraine lost two of the Abrams tanks as recently as last week.

“Last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that two Ukrainian Abrams tanks had been seized during an operation in Ukraine’s Sumy Region,” RT wrote. “The Defense Ministry released a video showing Russian troops recovering the vehicles, which appeared to be intact. The tanks were reportedly towed to the rear by the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment after reconnaissance teams secured the area.”

Any Abrams tanks remaining intact were reportedly pulled from the front lines as Ukrainian commanders feared they, too would be vulnerable to Russian air attacks.

The Associated Press last year cited two U.S. military officials as saying Russia’s drone warfare made it too difficult for tanks to operate without detection or coming under attack.

A Ukraine war monitor in December 2024 stated: “Ukraine has lost at least 17 Abrams, according to the Oryx open-source tracking group. Of those, at least eight were destroyed, one damaged, seven damaged and abandoned, and one captured. The actual figures are likely higher in reality because Oryx only tabulates losses for which it has visual confirmation.”

War-related social media posts have circulated several videos which purport to show Abrams tanks being targeted from the air and blown up.

Russian telegram channels posted videos of fiber optic cable FPV strikes on a Ukrainian Abrams tank in Kursk oblast last week. Aside from a concussion, the crew survived without injury and made it back to friendly lines. @KofmanMichael and I spoke to the commander of the tank… pic.twitter.com/piqapqvVMv — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 19, 2024

