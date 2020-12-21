‘Most corrupt election’: President Trump slams suppression of news, end of free press

by WorldTribune Staff, December 21, 2020

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his legal team is “getting closer and closer” to success in its challenge of election results in key battleground states.

“And I hope you let everybody know we’re actually very close,” Trump said on WABC radio.

“The fake news will not tell you that. They don’t want to talk about it,” the president said. “They’re trying to suppress it. We don’t have freedom of the press at all. It’s suppressed news. It’s a terrible thing that’s happened in our country. It’s been going on for, it started a long time ago, but it’s gotten to a point, it’s a terrible thing. It’s not freedom of the press, and we got to bring that back, because the press is so suppressed. It’s so dishonest. I don’t even call it fake news anymore. I call it corrupt news.”

Trump’s comments came as he called into to a radio show hosted in part by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, wishing the hosts a Merry Christmas and saying his team and other people “have uncovered voter fraud, the greatest voter fraud in history.”

“It’s the most corrupt election this country has ever had by far,” Trump said.

Giuliani over the weekend challenged states to let him and others examine voting machines. If they did so, he said, the Trump team would be able to prove fraud.

In other developments:

Michigan

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday that more than 379,000 possibly illegal ballots were cast in Michigan.

“My top-line number at this point for illegal, possibly illegal ballots, is 379,000,” Navarro said on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. “That’s more than twice the victory margin.”

Navarro claimed he has “the receipts now” to prove that votes were illegally cast in the state, saying that 174,384 ballots were cast without proper voter identification; another 195,000 or so, he said, were the product of “inexplicable vote surges.”

During a nine-hour period on Nov. 4, Trump had a significant lead over Joe Biden, he added. Within “five seconds” at around 6:30 a.m. Biden’s “total [votes] skyrocketed by 141,258 votes,” or “30 times the expected vote count,” Navarro said, citing data from The New York Times.

“Within that same time frame, do ya know how many Trump got? 5,968,” he claimed. In another instance at around 3:50 a.m. ET in Michigan, 54,497 votes were provided for Biden while Trump only received about 4,718 votes, he said, stressing it was irregular.

Pennsylvania

The Trump campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse some Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions.

“Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., President Trump’s campaign committee, today filed a petition for writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases which illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election in violation of Article II of the United States Constitution and Bush v. Gore,” a statement from Giuliani said.

“This represents the Campaign’s first independent U.S. Supreme Court filing and seeks relief based on the same Constitutional arguments successfully raised in Bush v. Gore,” the statement notes.

Trump tweeted on Monday: “Big news coming out of Pennsylvania. Very big illegal ballot drop that cannot be accounted for. Rigged Election!”

Georgia

State Senator William T. Ligon, who chairs a subcommittee of the state Judiciary Committee, issued a summary on the committee’s hearings in which witnesses testified on election fraud and irregularities.

“The Nov. 3, 2020 General Election was chaotic and any reported results must be viewed as untrustworthy,” Ligon said.

Ligon noted in his summary:

• The Secretary of State and the State Elections Board failed to enforce the law as written in the Georgia Code. They created policies that contravened Georgia State law.

• The Secretary of State failed to have a transparent process for the verification of signatures for absentee ballots. This wasn’t only on election day but also during the subsequent recount and audit.

• The Secretary of State instituted an unconstitutional gag order which blocked poll monitors from using photography or video recording devices during the recount.

• Systematic failure to maintain a proper chain of custody for these ballots, both prior to and after voting and throughout the recount.

• Hostile behavior of workers toward citizen volunteer monitors during the recount process was not stopped by election officials.

• Private grants exerted influence over the election process.

