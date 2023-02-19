More than 50 killed as ISIS attacks truffle hunters in Syrian desert

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 19, 2023

At least 53 people were killed by Islamic State (ISIS) terrorists in an attack on Friday in Syria’s central desert province of Homs, Syrian state media reported.

The victims had been gathering desert truffles southwest of the town of Al-Sokhna in the desert east of Homs, the report said.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported the attack was carried out by jihadists on motorcycles.

Dozens of people have been targeted while truffle hunting in parts of Syria. Last Saturday, 16 people were killed in a similar attack targeting foragers in the Homs region.

The attack on Friday was the deadliest ISIS attack since January 2022, when the terrorist group stormed a prison in Syria’s northeastern city of al-Hasaka in a bid to free militants, killing hundreds. Al-Hasaka is controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

ISIS once controlled territory in the Homs region, but lost land to both Syrian government and opposition forces.

Also on Friday, U.S. Central Command said four American military personnel were injured in a blast during a raid that killed a senior ISIS leader in Syria identified as Hamza al-Homsi.

