Months after landmark election, still-woke Big Tech still embezzling independent media funds

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order which bans the federal government from using any AI systems that are steeped in woke ideologies like DEI, critical race theory, and the trans movement.

“Once and for all we are getting rid of woke. Is that okay? Because I know you had to hire all woke people,” Trump said.

Christopher Rufo, who worked on anti-woke initiatives during Trump’s first term, said “Incredible: Trump has issued an executive order saying that the government will not purchase AI systems that default to black George Washington, refuse to celebrate the achievements of white people, or argue that misgendering someone is worse than a nuclear apocalypse.”

While Trump aims to eliminate woke from the federal government, Big Tech’s wokeness has not subsided and continues to suppress, censor, and embezzle funds from independent media.

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, who has more than 1.3 million followers on X, announced on Monday that he was debanked from Stripe, an online payment system utilized by X to pay its users involved with their creator program.

Knowles, a conservative podcaster, said he has been debanked on Stripe for the past seven months and decided to make the issue public after receiving no resolution.

Stripe, the largest payment processing platform in the United States, processed $1.4 trillion in payments in 2024, according to an annual letter. The company owns nearly 70 percent of the e-commerce payment processing market share.

WorldTribune.com has also been stung by still-woke Big Tech.

Publisher Robert Morton noted on June 16:

By not complying and “going along to get along,” we have paid a steep price especially since 2022. In earlier years, our reports reached millions daily, worldwide and we were able to pay the talent for quality work and expand our network of “real news” professionals. Then the hammer came down. Silicon Valley tyrants and their Godless algorithms — in league with governments — have stolen our audiences and blocked the reach and sharing of our editorial content on social media. They have stopped delivery of our emailed alerts and marked our content as “harmful.”

LawInfo.com notes:

Embezzlement is using assets within your control for unintended purposes. It is different from other theft crimes because you can be lawfully in possession of the property. The crime occurs when you convert those assets to benefit yourself instead of using them as intended. The Supreme Court has defined embezzlement as ‘the fraudulent appropriation of property by a person to whom such property has been entrusted, or into whose hands it has lawfully come.’ “

Hi, @Stripe. Are we still doing this de-banking thing? Was it something I said? If we say that men can’t be women, if we donate to pro-life charities, if we oppose two men buying eggs, renting wombs, and commoditizing babies… Does that come at the cost of de-banking? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 21, 2025

