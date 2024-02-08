Mollie Hemingway testifies: U.S. elections and media ‘reminiscent of Soviet system’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2024

Americans’ trust in the electoral process is deteriorating rapidly, nearing the point it is becoming more “reminiscent” of the Soviet system, The Federalist Editor-In-Chief Mollie Hemingway told the House Administration Committee on Wednesday.

Hemingway decried the widespread use of mail-in ballots, the private takeover of elections with so-called “Zuckerbucks,” Big Tech censorship, and Democrat meddling as direct assaults on “the American system of self-governance.”

“Instead of having full security and a verifiable chain of custody for ballots being issued, cast, and counted, we flooded addresses across the country with tens of millions of unsupervised mail-in ballots months ahead of elections frequently to locations from which voters, if they’re even alive, have long since moved, instead of having election administration that is rigorously nonpartisan and impartial under the law,” Hemingway said.

This strategy, Hemingway added, not only applied in the 2020 presidential election but is being weaponized by Democrats in the 2024 cycle in an attempt to prevent former President Donald Trump from receiving support at the polls.

“Instead of voters being able to vote for the candidate of their choice, powerful interests backed by wealthy oligarchs are working to remove the most popular candidate and the ruling party’s chief opponent from the ballot in a move reminiscent of Soviet Russia,” Hemingway said. “And if that weren’t enough, instead of the top candidates being chosen by the people being able to fully engage in a vigorous campaign heading into an election, we have one side actively attempting to throw its opponent in prison and bankrupt his family, again, reminiscent of Soviet Russia instead of a system of rule of law that gives Americans the same rights and due process.”

The Department of Justice, “other partisan actors,” and “partisan juries” play key roles in the latest election meddling scheme, but they are not alone, Hemingway added.

“We have a press that is almost exclusively the arm of one political party and is so corrupt that it is willing to perpetrate hoax after hoax against opposition party members instead of a vibrant public square where Americans can debate issues and express their strongly held views,” Hemingway said.

In addition to the corrupt corporate media, Big Tech used its Internet power to influence election outcomes, Hemingway said:

“We have an elaborate censorship industrial complex, where the government works hand in hand with tech oligarchs to suppress and blacklist debate on all the important issues that contribute to election outcomes. This is something I know firsthand because our government worked with tech companies to censor me for my election reporting.”

As Hemingway described in her 2021 book “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” “nonprofit groups with very strong ties to the Democrat Party and funded by one of the world’s wealthiest and most powerful men, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, took over government election offices, most notably in the Democrat areas of swing states.”

The introduction of “Zuckerbucks” to American elections, Hemingway said, was just the beginning of a widespread and growing campaign “by partisans to further infiltrate government offices to ensure favorable outcomes. Allowing just one of these attacks to infect our electoral system would be a crisis. Allowing all of them at the same time is an existential threat to our system of self-government.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists