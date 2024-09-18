Mole in the U.S. Secret Service? Trump warned

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In the wake of the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump, many are asking how would-be assassin Ryan Routh knew the former president would be playing at his Trump International course at West Palm Beach on Sunday.

Arizona Republican Rep. Eli Crane, a former Navy Seal, suggests there is a possible mole in Trump’s Secret Service detail.

“My advice to the President is to bolster your private security around you not only to fill holes in the gaps that the Secret Service continues to leave open but also to watch the watchers,” Crane told the Benny Johnson Show.

Crane said there may be an insider in Trump’s Secret Service detail “or at the highest levels of the Secret Service” who is sharing information on Trump’s movements.

According to mobile phone records, Routh had been hiding in the bushes near the course’s 6th hole for nearly 12 hours. Trump’s golf outing on Sunday was unscheduled.

The Republican presidential candidate’s last publicly scheduled campaign event had been on Saturday evening in Utah.

Anka Palitz, a Palm Beach resident who says she has known Trump personally for years, told the BBC that Routh’s timing was suspicious.

Trump “doesn’t play golf every Sunday,” she said. “I think there’s a conspiracy. How was he [the gunman] not seen?”

Authorities have said that the course would have been completely surrounded with security had a sitting president been playing there.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

“So he needs somebody, like a group of individuals around him that are loyal to him,” Crane said, advocating Trump use his own private security personnel.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino was the first to suggest there might be a mole in the agency, which is under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Last month, Bongino predicted “something else” would happen, adding, “I pray to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ that I’m wrong.”

“[If] you think this is the last incident, you’re out of your mind,” he said.

🚨WOW🚨 “THERE IS A MOLE IN THE SECRET SERVICE…” Congressman and fmr Navy SEAL Eli Crane concludes evidence suggests possible Secret Service mole after second attempt on Trump: “Watch the watchers. There is a very real possibility that there is a mole in the Secret Service.” pic.twitter.com/56jVrhZSQK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2024

Last month, Dan Bongino correctly predicted there would be another attempt on President Trump’s life.

He was mocked by Kamala Harris supporters on X pic.twitter.com/pJ3QEiQIs6 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) September 15, 2024

Help Wanted