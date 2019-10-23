‘Miracle’: President undeterred despite ‘mortal threat’ posed by deep state

by WorldTribune Staff, October 23, 2019

Anonymous federal bureaucrats who despise President Donald Trump and are trying to thwart his agenda are a “mortal threat” to U.S. democracy, White House senior adviser for policy Stephen Miller said.

The angry, lying and leaking anti-Trumpers in the federal workforce are attacking the president’s agenda through leaks and complaints to friendly reporters and congressional allies, Miller said.

“This is a mortal threat to the American system of government,” he said.

Miller said the latest example is the planned book written by an anonymous inside critic. The book follows efforts by bureaucrats to thwart Trump policies with leaks to liberal media and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

In an interview with Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard published on Oct. 22, Miller called the inside attacks a “very grave threat.”

“It is best understood as career federal employees that believe they are under no obligation to honor, respect, or abide by the results of a democratic election,” Miller said.

“Their view is, ‘If I agree with what voters choose, then I’ll do what they choose. If I disagree with what voters choose, then I won’t, and I’ll continue doing my own thing. So basically it’s heads I win, tails you lose.’

“ ‘If you elect Hillary Clinton, then I’ll implement all of her policies very faithfully, and if I see massive evidence of corruption on Hillary Clinton’s part, then I’ll keep it all a secret. If you elect a candidate I disagree with, then I’ll lie, I’ll leak, I’ll cheat, I’ll smear, I’ll attack, I’ll persecute, and I will refuse to implement, and I will obstruct at every single step of the way.’ ”

But, said Miller, Trump’s most loyal nonfamily staffer who also worked on the 2016 election, said that the president isn’t “cowed” by the attacks. In fact, he said the criticisms steel the president.

“We’ve made clear that your leaks will backfire and your sabotage will fail, and we’ll simply implement the policy doubly,” he said. “Not only will you not change the outcome, but the more that you try to leak and disrupt, the more determined the president will be in his course to accomplish that which he was sent here to do.”

Miller also mocked insider critics who have been responsible for failed policies, especially in the intelligence, foreign policy, and defense arenas.

“The same people who made wrong judgment calls in Iraq, with respect to strategy in Afghanistan, Libya, Egypt, too … the people who made all these decisions now are so utterly convinced that they alone know what the right policy is,” Miller said.

He portrayed the president as devoted to delivering his campaign promises no matter what is thrown at him.

“Never has someone occupied the Oval Office who is more undeterred and undaunted in executing the task that he was brought here and has pledged to execute,” he said.

Miller added, “A lot of us thought, if you go back many years before Donald Trump ever declared for president, we might never live to see the day when somebody would have the audacity to promise to fundamentally change a broken status quo then get to Washington and proceed to execute on every single thing that he promised to do no matter what was thrown his way. It is truly a miracle to behold.”

