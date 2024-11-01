Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Virginia in play for Trump?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, and Virginia, several usually reliably blue states, have come into play for GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to new polling and political analysts.

If Trump were to rally and win Minnesota it would be particularly embarrassing for the Democrat Party, where Kamala Harris’s running mate Tim Walz is governor.

The latest MinnPost-Embold Research poll, released on Monday, shows Trump (45%) within three points of Harris (48%). The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 2.4%.

The state’s large Muslim population could play a role as many have soured on Harris and Walz for their strong support of the LGBTQ agenda.

Minnesota has not gone for a Republican since Richard Nixon in 1972.

New Hampshire has become a tossup state, according to RealClearPolitics, after New Hampshire Journal/Praecones Analytica released a poll on Oct. 27 showing Trump leading Harris by 0.4 points (50.2-49.8 percent).

“There’s a reason Kamala Harris has been spending money in New Hampshire. She’s on defense and knows President Trump is on the path to victory,” Trump national campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Newsweek reported: Polling aggregators and individual polls still put Harris ahead in the state, although Trump is still making gains. For example, FiveThirtyEight shows that Harris is 5.1 points ahead in New Hampshire, down from 7 points at the beginning of October. Meanwhile, pollster Nate Silver‘s tracker shows Harris 5.2 points ahead in the state, with Trump having gained 2.2 points in the polls in New Hampshire in the past month.

The last Republican to win New Hampshire was George W. Bush in 2000.

In New Mexico, where Trump held a rally in Albuquerque on Thursday, the latest polling from FiveThirtyEight.com, from Oct. 31, shows Harris leading 49.8% to 42.9%. Trump has gained about two points since Oct. 1.

“They said, ‘Oh, a Republican can’t win that state.’ They say a Republican can’t win. But you know what? We’re going to win it. We got to win it. You just got to keep the votes honest,” Trump said during his rally on Thursday.

Republican Senate nominee Nella Domenici said Trump’s visit shows the traditionally blue state is “in play”:

“It’s a great signal, and it really illuminates what we’re feeling here on the ground, which is, the state is in play, and it’s a close margin of error race,” Domenici said, speaking to the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, adding “We’re on the cusp of becoming a red state.”

Republicans have outpaced Democrats in early voting in New Mexico. Domenici, a former business executive who runs the largest charter school non-profit in the state, said she’s seeing signs of enthusiasm as she’s traveling the state, challenging incumbent Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich.

“It’s signaling really what we are experiencing here on the ground. We have lots of Democrats, lots of Hispanics, joining our team in all different ways, giving money, raising money, hosting events, organizing events — and that flow of Democrats just keeps on coming to our party,” Domenici said. “It’s really quite exciting.”

The last Republican to win New Mexico was George W. Bush in 2004.

In Virginia, the Oct. 31 compilation of polls by FiveThirtyEight.com showed Harris with a 6-point lead. But a Oct. 22-24 Quantus Insights poll showed Trump within 1 point.

Trump is seeing over double the support by black Virginia voters compared to September, according to a new poll.

In a survey of 1,014 Virginia likely voters, 183 of whom identified as black, the Republican nominee garnered 32 percent support from black voters, according to polling performed by Rasmussen Reports and American Thinker Oct. 24-25.

Trump will make a campaign stop in Salem on Nov. 2.

The last Republican to win Virginia was George W. Bush in 2004.

