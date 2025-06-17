Mike Lindell found guilty of defaming former Dominion executive; Claims victory

by WorldTribune Staff, June 17, 2025 Real World News



A federal jury on Tuesday found MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defamed Eric Coomer, a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems.

The jury ordered Lindell pay Coomer roughly $2.3 million in damages.

Coomer had sought $62.7 million in damages but, reports say, the jury rejected a number of allegations that Lindell and two of his companies, MyPillow and FrankSpeech, were responsible for comments made by others on platforms he controlled.

“We’re thrilled with the verdict,” said Coomer’s attorney, Charles Caine. He described having mixed emotions, “in the sense that (Coomer)’s been through a lot and he’s still going to be looking over his shoulder.”

“Generally, what this verdict says is … individuals who are singled out can get vindication in the courthouse. And hopefully this serves as deterrence for individuals working on our elections from being targeted.”

Lindell noted that the jury did not find his company, MyPillow, liable for defamation.

“This is a huge victory for our country,” he said in a live broadcast on his current platform, LindellTV, from the courthouse steps. “The big win is, you cannot attack USA companies and expect it’s going to work.”

“It’s a huge breakthrough about free speech, our First Amendment rights and to try and suppress us with lawfare and attacks, continuously, over the last four years,” Lindell said, adding that he plans to appeal the damages award.

The jury found just three statements — two made by Lindell and one made by someone else at an event broadcast on FrankSpeech — met the bar for defamation.

In one of the defamatory statements, made May 9, 2021, Lindell urged Coomer to turn himself in and inform on the alleged election-stealing operation.

“I mean, you are disgusting, and you are treasonous. You are a traitor to the United States of America,” said Lindell.

In a second defamatory comment made after Coomer filed his lawsuit, Lindell said in an interview on FrankSpeech: “Eric Coomer, you are a criminal. Eric Coomer, your lawyers better look out. I’m not putting up with this. You’ve been a part of the biggest crime this world has ever seen.”

Lindell’s attorneys argued Coomer’s reputation was already damaged well before Lindell ever mentioned him. On the stand, Lindell said he continues to believe in Coomer’s wrongdoing. Legally, believing a false claim is true is a defense against defamation.

Lindell also said that many of his remarks about Coomer were prompted by the defamation lawsuit itself and not election stealing.

