Mike Benz: Trump shooter Crooks trained at same facility as DHS

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2025 Real World News

On at least 40 occasions, would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks trained at the same gun range as the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative unit, Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom, said in an interview on One America News.

Beat The Press

