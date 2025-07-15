Mike Benz: Secretive Homeland Security unit tied to J6 and Butler

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2025 Real World News



Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a secretive component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “appears all over” the story of the attempted assassination of then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, according to Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom.

Benz pointed out that both the HSI and Secret Service are under the DHS umbrella.

In a Fox News interview, Benz also noted that the HSI had double the number of operatives at the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol protest than the FBI.

DHS’s secretive HSI division, which had twice as many feds in the crowd on January 6 than the FBI, appears all over the Butler story. HSI and Secret Service are both tucked under DHS, which meant any contact HSI had with Crooks before could have been kept troublingly in-house. https://t.co/FELVDR2wQ5 pic.twitter.com/zFp72gX1CB — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 15, 2025

