Mike Benz: Secretive Homeland Security unit tied to J6 and Butler

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2025 Real World News

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a secretive component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), “appears all over” the story of the attempted assassination of then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024, according to Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom.

Benz pointed out that both the HSI and Secret Service are under the DHS umbrella.

In a Fox News interview, Benz also noted that the HSI had double the number of operatives at the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol protest than the FBI.

