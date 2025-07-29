Mike Benz: Public deserves to know why Obama armed cartels

Is Eric Holder getting nervous?

The Obama era attorney general may be lawyering up amid Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s documents declassification spree.

Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom, is hoping that among Gabbard’s next move will be the release of files on the Obama Administration’s “Fast and Furious” scandal which armed Mexican cartels and led to the death of a border agent.

