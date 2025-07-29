Mike Benz: Public deserves to know why Obama armed cartels

by WorldTribune Staff, July 29, 2025 Real World News
Is Eric Holder getting nervous?
The Obama era attorney general may be lawyering up amid Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard’s documents declassification spree.
Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom, is hoping that among Gabbard’s next move will be the release of files on the Obama Administration’s “Fast and Furious” scandal which armed Mexican cartels and led to the death of a border agent.
Now would be a great time for @DNIGabbard to declassify all documents relating to Operation Fast & Furious. The public has a right to know why Obama’s intelligence community armed Mexican drug cartels. It would also help White House policy implementation to stop narco-terrorism. https://t.co/V1Qd3dr1LT
— Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) July 28, 2025