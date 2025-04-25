Mike Benz: Pete Hegseth ‘gets it,’ and that’s why warmongers are going after him

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 25, 2025

One 37-second clip tells you everything about why so many war hawks are gunning for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, said Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom.

The 37 seconds that tells you everything you need to know about why they're gunning for Pete Hegseth (from the day his nomination was announced)



. @SecDef “No more social engineering. No more climate change worship. No more electric tanks. No more gender confusion. No more pronouns. No more excuses. No more quotas.

No more WOKE bullsh*t that undermines commanders and command climates. We are laser focused on our mission…

