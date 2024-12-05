Mike Benz goes on Rogan show and connects the dots on ‘censorship web’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2024 Real World News



Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Online Freedom, recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and for 3 hours blew the lid off the “censorship web.”

Here are some of the highlights:

. @MikeBenzCyber on @joerogan discussing when the censorship industrial complex first started. And shock of shocks, the origination of this concept of censorship started in 2014 because of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/yPDGzsIcDS — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 3, 2024

I’ve never seen someone go harder on Rogan than Mike Benz did today in a 3 hour interview. pic.twitter.com/ANK1sU5WmP — Christian von Uffel (@ChristianDoesAI) December 4, 2024

Mike Benz on Joe Rogan: “Trump probably only won this election for the same reason he won the 2016 election, which is in both cases, there was largely a free internet.” pic.twitter.com/c6L54vYXeh — America (@america) December 3, 2024

We want to share the ending of the Joe Rogan and Mike Benz podcast. It’s hilarious. Joe is absolutely defeated. Exhausted. It took every ounce of focus he had to stay with Mike. Look at his eyes lmao. At the end they try to hurry the exit music so he can escape. Brilliant! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9o2GZf0qW1 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 4, 2024

(See the podcast in its entirety here.)

