Midterms warning? Democrats lead in latest generic congressional poll

by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2025



If the midterm elections were held today, who would Americans vote for?

According to the latest Generic Congressional Ballot, which is an aggregation of polling conducted between December 9 of last year and July 18 of this year, Democrats would be favored by 46.5% compared to 43.3% for Republicans.

Of the 10 latest polls used in the ballot, Democrats led in eight.

Some analysts saw the polling as a warning to Republicans against becoming complacent amid a steady stream of victories, including the recent passing of President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump and the Republican Party’s “top priority heading into next year’s midterm congressional elections will be selling the tax cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a pitch that met a stiff headwind from the media and the Democrat Party,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

“White House insiders said that they realize they have to do a better job selling the tax cuts bill if they hope to keep control of Congress,” Bedard added.

Trump signed the legislation, which barely eked through the House and Senate, into law on Independence Day.

“During the debate, Democrats and the media played up the spending cuts in the bill as purposefully painful, portraying the tax cuts as benefiting the wealthy, even though they included the elimination of taxes on tips, an increase in the standard deduction, and a bonus to mid- to lower-income retirees,” Bedard wrote.

In a new survey conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, 39% said the One Big Beautiful Bill Act was “more of a tax cut,” and 39% called it “more of a spending bill.”

Overall, 44% supported the bill while 42% didn’t.

“President Trump’s pro-growth tax cuts passed and that’s what counts, but we know work has to be done,” said pollster John McLaughlin.

Bedard concluded: “The White House and Treasury Department have already begun to push back on the negative spin from the Democrats and media, building a case that in opposing the legislation, liberals favored massive increases on working-class voters.”

