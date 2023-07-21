Michelle, their belle? In a lackluster Democrat landscape, the Obamas loom large

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 21, 2023

Roger Stone believes the scenario playing out in the Democrat Party’s circle of trust has it that a white guy over the age of 75 will not be president in 2025 and a black woman will be.

“As a veteran of many years in American politics, I’m going to tell you something somewhat shocking,” Stone told the Turning Point Action conference last weekend. “Joe Biden will not be the nominee of the Democrat Party in 2024.”

Stone said he expects Kamala Harris to serve a brief stint in the White House before the 2024 election, when Michelle Obama will become the Democrat standard bearer.

“The only way, in their (Democrat) party that they can replace a woman of color, is with another woman of color,” Stone said. “And yes, you heard it here first. The Democrat nominee for President will be Michelle Obama.”

In March, Merrill Matthews penned an op-ed for The Hill proclaiming that Michelle Obama “would be Democrats’ best chance to win in 2024.”

“There has been some recent media buzz, as well as hope, about the possibility that former First Lady Michelle Obama might be persuaded to enter the 2024 presidential race. While that prospect is very unlikely – she has always rebuffed any notion that she might run for office – the enthusiasm is understandable. As the Democratic presidential nominee, or even the vice-presidential nominee, she would give Democrats their best chance at retaining the White House,” Matthews wrote.

“The majority of voters don’t want the 80-year-old Biden to run again, including a solid majority (57 percent) of Democratic voters,” Matthews added.

Matthews’s piece fits right in to Stone’s scenario: Democrats “have already rigged their primaries,” Stone explained. “The reason that they have cancelled the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire primary is to put South Carolina, a state where the majority of Democrat primary voters are African Americans, and they will allow Gavin Newsom to purchase the Vice-Presidential nomination.”

Matthews also believes Americans are longing for a return to the Obama era.

“Democrats see Barack Obama’s presidency as a type of modern ‘Camelot,’ the term often used to refer to John F. Kennedy’s presidency, when a young, smart and appealing president and his sophisticated young wife occupied the White House,” Matthews wrote. “As one historian has described it, “The term Camelot has been used retrospectively to refer to the Kennedy administration, which lasted between January 1961 and November 1963, capturing the charisma of Kennedy and his family.”

Matthews added: “Democrats are nostalgic for the charisma they perceived emanating from Obama and his family, while no one has ever associated charisma with Joe Biden.”

Some would suggest that Stone’s scenario is not possible.

One issue openly discussed in foreign online political productions is never mentioned by U.S. corporate media: Widespread rumors that Michelle is actually Michael.

