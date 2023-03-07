Michelle Obama suffered ‘uncontrollable sobbing’ when Trump became president

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2023

As President Donald Trump was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2017, former first lady Michelle Obama said she suffered “uncontrollable sobbing,” according to revelations she made in a new podcast.

While presenting a stoic public face as she stood with husband Barack Obama on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the new president and first lady Melania Trump, Michelle was melting down on the inside.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” the former first lady, referring to her final trip aboard the presidential airplane, said on “The Light Podcast,” which launched Tuesday on Audible.

“After the inauguration – and we know whose inauguration we were at – that day was so emotional on so many different reasons. We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” Michelle Obama said. “They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere. So we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.”

Obama confirmed she wasn’t in a “good mood” but “had to hold it together.”

“There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no color on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America,” she added.

Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak wrote of Trump inauguration day: “Notably, Mrs. Obama shared smiles and laughs onstage with former President George W. Bush — the man whom she and her husband had demonized for several years as they campaigned for ‘hope and change.’ ”

