Michael Flynn at D.C. rally: ‘We cannot accept what we are going through as right’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2020

Lt. General Michael Flynn told a massive crowd at the “Let the Church Roar” rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12 that “We are in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America. And remember, the courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be … We the people decide.”

Flynn spoke about what the Constitution was, and whether there was anyone to blame.

“We the people vote for these people. We vote people in, and we vote people out. And we’ve got to be thinking about who do we vote out,” he said. “The founding fathers were really brilliant, they were brilliant. And they said, we know that there is going to be corruption, right here inside the walls of Jericho. They knew it, so they created something where the states have responsibility. The people closest to ‘We the People’ are the state legislators, that’s super important.”

Flynn noted that “we’re in a battle, we’re in a spiritual battle for the heart and soul of this country,” he said. “We will win. We will win, because that is the truth.”

