Merit-based admissions: Ivy League schools must submit data as part of Trump deal

by WorldTribune Staff, August 6, 2025 Real World News



As part of their deals with the Trump Administration to have federal funding restored, Ivy League universities Columbia and Brown have agreed to disclose admissions data to the government.

Both schools have committed to conducting “merit-based admissions policies,” and to cease consideration of skin color in the admissions process as part of the agreements with President Donald Trump.

The schools “may not by any means unlawfully preference applicants based on race, color or national origin in admissions throughout its programs,” the White House’s agreement with the schools states. “No proxy for racial admission will be tolerated.”

Columbia and Brown will also provide standardized test scores, GPAs, as well as information regarding the race of students admitted to their schools.

“The data could reveal if the schools have been attempting to work around the 2023 Supreme Court decision that struck down affirmative action,” the Post Millennial’s Thomas Stevenson noted in a report on Monday.

Columbia and Brown have faced civil rights complaints over antisemitism in connection with pro-Hamas demonstrations following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

As part of the deal, Columbia will pay $220 million and Brown $50 million to regain federal funding and settle lawsuits from the administration alleging racial discrimination in admissions as well as over concerns with antisemitism.

