Memo to the unvaccinated: Big brother may already have your number

by WorldTribune Staff, February 14, 2023

Someone wants Covid shots in all American arms. Those who haven’t been injected, or are only partially jabbed, have secretly been under U.S. government surveillance, a report said.

Team Biden implemented the tracking program, designed by the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), a division of the CDC, on April 1, 2022, but it only became universally adopted by most medical clinics and hospitals across the U.S. last month, according to a Feb. 2 report by the National File.

The surveillance program instructs doctors at clinics and hospitals nationwide to ask patients about their vaccination status. The information is added to a patient’s electronic medical records as a diagnostic code, known as ICD-10 code, without their knowledge or consent, so that they can be tracked, the report said.

The federal government’s ICD-10 Coordination and Maintenance Committee “made it clear that the new codes would be used to ‘track’ unvaccinated people. At the time of the meeting, people who had adverse reactions to a past vaccine would still be categorized as unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, even if they are physically unable to get more vaccines or boosters,” Patrick Howley wrote for National File.

Dr. Robert Malone said the government wants to track the unvaccinated to facilitate the implementation of vaccine passports.

“Code Number Z28.310 … is not a code for an illness or diagnosis, but rather for non-compliance of a medical procedure … Once a person’s vaccination status is coded and uploaded into large data base, it can be accessed by government and private health insurers alike,” Malone said. “The administrative state officers at the CDC have not made immunization status a reportable disease (yet) but immunization status is listed as one of the reasons for mandatory reporting. They are just one step away from being able to collect this information without your permission. Ergo: vaccine passports made easy.”

In the future, Malone said, not having your vaccine records up-to-date might mean:

• The government will not restrict your travel, airlines will.

• The government will not restrict your travel, other nations will.

• The government will not restrict your travel, auto rental companies will.

• The government will not restrict your travel, public transport will.

• The government will not restrict your travel, private companies will.

Malone said the fact that the ICD system is run by the WHO is an important detail, as it means the WHO had to authorize the CDC to add the new codes. The implication is that the codes may be in use internationally and Americans just don’t know it yet.

Dr. Joseph Mercola noted: “Since there’s no billing or payment involved with being unvaccinated, and since being unvaccinated is extremely unlikely to be part of your disease profile, there’s no valid reason to record anyone’s vaccine refusal. It’s also a violation of medical privacy, as the records can be accessed by a variety of individuals and not just your personal doctors.”

“As if all of that weren’t tyrannical enough,” Mercola added, “they’ve also added a billable ICD-10 code for ‘immunization safety counseling.’ That’s right. If you’ve decided you’re not willing to partake in the mRNA experiment, or you just don’t think you need some other vaccine that’s recommended, your doctor can bill your insurance for regurgitating the WHO’s vaccine propaganda.”

How do we stop this madness?

Mercola offered the following suggestions:

1. Demand Congress finish what the Senate started by declaring the public health emergency over and done with. January 17, 2023, HR 382, a bill “To terminate the public health emergency declared with respect to COVID-19” was referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. This bill must be passed.

2. Contact your Congressional representative and let them know you:

• Support the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s investigation.

• Want Congress to reject all attempts by the administrative state, the United Nations, the WHO, Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Biden Administration to require a vaccine passport or a digital ID.

• Expect them to work to ensure the freedom of travel for all citizens.

• Expect them to protect Constitutional rights.

• Expect them to protect all rights to privacy, including and especially medical privacy, and since these new ICD-10 codes are in violation of your right to privacy, you want them to take immediate action to ensure the codes are revoked.

“With respect to what you can do to protect your medical privacy on a personal level, keep in mind that independent doctors are not required to use ICD codes unless they accept insurance. So, by choosing a doctor who is in private practice, you can avoid getting tagged and trapped in the system,” Mercola added.

