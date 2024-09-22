Memo to Kamala media: Illegals charged in NY family’s murder, fatal DUI crashes in Georgia and Arkansas

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 22, 2024

It’s happening on a nearly daily basis. Illegals are committing heinous crimes. And border czar Kamala Harris’s supporters in major media aren’t touching it.

Here are just a few recent incidents:

• An illegal alien from the Dominican Republic has been arrested in the murders of a family of four in New York state, authorities say.

The Irondequoit Police Department (IPD) initially received reports about a fire in a residential neighborhood on Aug. 31. Responding officers found four bodies inside a burning home and determined they had been killed before the blaze was set.

The victims were identified as Famime Ubaldo, 30, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, 26, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, 4, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, 2.

The IPD announced the arrest of 34-year-old Julio Cesar Pimentel Soriano.

Soriano allegedly stabbed each victim in the neck and chest multiple times.

Irondequoit is a town on Lake Ontario in the Rochester suburbs.

“This was a horrific scene. In almost 32 years of doing this job, I’ve never seen anything like it,” IPD Chief Scott Peters said in a press conference. “Half of their family is gone, in an instant.”

The Irondequoit Police Department captured Pimentel-Soriano on Sept. 7, a full week after the gruesome killings.

The Dominican Republic National Police issued an arrest warrant for Pimentel-Soriano on Sept. 6. He is wanted for a 2019 homicide in the Dominican Republic.

• In Georgia, an illegal alien suspect who was driving drunk at approximately 100 miles per hour struck a car which killed Kadrian Harris and Malik Henderson, both age 23, and seriously injured their 1-year-old child, according to authorities.

The incident unfolded on Sept. 7 in Rome, located in Floyd County.

An officer on patrol observed a Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye on local roads at an “extremely high rate of speed” and attempted to pursue but was quickly outpaced by the 797-horsepower muscle car, the Rome News-Tribune reports.

“Moments later another officer, traveling south on Riverside Parkway, spotted the Charger at a distance, still speeding eastbound on Turner McCall Boulevard,” the Rome Police Department explained in a statement.

“The police officer activated their emergency lights and attempted to follow the Charger only to find that Garcia had crashed head-on into the Honda Accord driven by Harris.”

Authorities charged 30-year-old Omar Alejandro Garcia, an illegal alien from Mexico, with two counts of felony vehicular homicide, one count of serious injury by vehicle, driving under the influence, driving without a license, fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving, and driving too fast for conditions.

Immigration and Customs (ICE) Enforcement has lodged a detainer against Garcia.

Garcia has been arrested at least four times and was convicted of multiple offenses in 2023, law enforcement sources revealed to NewsNation.

• In Arkansas, an illegal alien from Honduras is facing a slew of charges following a head-on collision that claimed the life of a nurse who worked at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The incident unfolded at around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 8 in Little Rock.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Maynor Yair Sorto-Herrera, 30, veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a Honda CRV driven by Jennifer Ann Morton, 48.

Morton was killed in the crash.

Authorities found the suspect walking away from the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment before he was taken into custody.

Sorto-Herrera was booked into Pulaski County Detention Center on a variety of charges, including negligent homicide, battery, DUI, violation of the Concealed Weapons Act, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to stop after accident with death.

“In October 2018, Herrera was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol near Laredo, Texas. He was removed from the United States and transported back to Honduras on November 5, 2018. It is unclear when he returned to the United States. Herrera is being held for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” the Arkansas Department of Public Safety announced in a press release.

