‘Melania’ detailed how she experienced FBI’s invasion of ‘my personal space’

In her book, Melania Trump describes the text she received at 9:10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 2022 from her house manager about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. She was in New York City with husband Donald Trump at the time:

“The FBI is outside the house,” she wrote in “Melania“, stating that no advance notice was given to her. “They are saying we need to leave. The Secret Service is checking the situation. I don’t understand what is happening.”

The FBI has claimed that the Secret Service was notified before agents arrived at Mar-a-Lago.

Melania Trump details how she at first worried about a threat to the Florida property or staff and not realizing until she spoke with her husband moments later that their home was the target of an FBI raid.

“Rather than protecting us, the FBI’s actions represented a politically motivated intrusion linked to my husband’s personal presidential documents. Watching the helicopter footage of agents surrounding our home from New York, I felt a profound sense of personal violation.”

“I was fully aware of the lengths to which my husband’s political adversaries might go, but this development was an unprecedented low.”

Melania Trump wrote that she instructed staff to leave everything the way FBI agents had left it and returned home days later to see what those agents had done to her residence.

“I maintain my home with meticulous organization, so what greeted me when I walked in was both shocking and deeply upsetting. My belongings — clothes, documents, personal files, and medical records — had been rummaged through, leaving me with a profound sense of violation. The anger I felt was compounded by the realization that strangers had invaded my personal space and sifted through my possessions. I could not be certain whether they had taken any of my belongings.”

Investigative journalist Julie Kelly wrote on X: “This outrage cannot go unpunished.”

These two men from the @FBI are, in part, responsible for this travesty. They need to go on January 21st, 2025: Irvin Grady Gary (in the blue leisure suit; father to @BennettGary2025) and Jeremy Christopher Linton. Their names appear on the warrant, which was signed by… https://t.co/PXxYepd4Ew pic.twitter.com/sxa50598qJ — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) November 11, 2024

