Medical workers charged for blocking ICE arrest of illegal at California clinic

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2025 Real World News



Two staff members at a clinic in Ontario, California were arrested by federal authorities after allegedly interfering with an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of an illegal alien.

Major media reported that ICE agents went inside the clinic to arrest an illegal who was a patient there. That narrative has been debunked.

Honduran national Denis Guillen-Solis, a landscaper, allegedly tried to evade law enforcement by going inside the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center, where he was not a patient.

“ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest two illegal aliens. Officers in clearly marked ICE bulletproof vests approached the illegal alien targets as they exited a vehicle,” the Department of Homeland Security posted to X.

ICE agents pursed the man into the clinic to detain Guillen-Solis when two clinic staff attempted to block the arrest, authorities said. He was ultimately taken into federal custody.

“One of the illegal aliens, Denis Guillen-Solis who is from Honduras, fled on foot to evade law enforcement. He ended up near the Ontario Advanced Surgical Center where hospital staff assaulted law enforcement and drug the officer and illegal alien into the facility. Then, the staff attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door, blocking law enforcement vehicles from moving, and even called the cops claiming there was a ‘kidnapping,’” the post added.

Criminal warrants were signed off by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheri Pym for the clinic staffers, Jose De Jesus Ortega and Danielle Nadine Davila, for allegedly “forcibly assaulting, impeding, and interfering with a federal officer involving physical contact” and “conspiring to prevent, by force and intimidation, a federal officer from discharging his duties.”

Ortega was arrested on Friday morning, and Davila was arrested hours later after being considered at large earlier in the day.

“This story is another example of a false narrative peddled by irresponsible members of the media in furtherance of a political agenda to delegitimize federal agents. The illegal alien arrested inside the medical center was not a patient and was not in any way affiliated with that location. He ran inside for cover and these medical workers attempted to block his apprehension by assaulting our agents,” U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli told Fox News in a statement.

Beat The Press