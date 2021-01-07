Media takeover: The silencing of the U.S. president, Jan. 6, 2021

BREAKING . . .

Twitter, followed by Facebook later in the day, disabled the account of President Donald Trump after deleting recent posts made by the president, including a video of him calling on protesters who had gathered on Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington to go home in peace.

[The president was also unable to post his statement following the early morning certification of the Electoral College vote by the U.S. Congress.] [In his speeches of Jan. 4 in Dalton, Georgia and yesterday to the ‘Save America’ rally in Washington, DC, the president noted after 5 years of his tweets driving the corporate media crazy, they have now consigned him to oblivion. “Suppression, that’s what happens in communist countries,” he warned.]

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” a Twitter announcement reads.

Facebook and the Facebook-owned Instagram later followed suit in temporarily locking Trump out of his accounts. Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube have all removed a video of the president calling on protesters to go home. “You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order,” Trump said in the deleted video.

Following is one of several social media posts that have circulated since the Nov. 3, 2020 election that paid tribute to President Donald Trump’s lone major media voice:

Trump said a LOT of crazy stuff in his tweets the past four years… Let’s examine them:

He said: My offices are bugged. He was right.

He said: The FBI, CIA, DOJ and the Obama administration were plotting against him. He was right.

He said: The media both liberal and social are liars . He labeled them FAKE NEWS. He was right.

He said: Russian collision was a hoax. He was right.

He said: He could bring manufacturing back. He was right.

He said: If we build a wall and manage immigration it will create jobs. He was right.

He said: Joe and Hunter got rich off of shady corrupt deals with China. He was right.

He said: new trade deals would be better for the people. He was right.

He said: Moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be the right decision. He was right

He said: getting us out of un-winnable wars would create peace. He was right.

He said the Clintons were corrupt. He was right. And they still are!

He said: locking up minority’s for decades for non violent offenses was wrong so he changed it. He was right.

He said: Jobs are worth way more than welfare so he gave the people jobs. He was right.

He said: our government is filled with corrupt people and he will fight to drain the swamp and right the wrongs. He is right.

President Trump has been right on just about everything he said. So when he says the election was rigged I’ll bet my life on him being right.

74 million strong Sir, we got your back.

