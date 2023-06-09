Media awed by pResident’s new clothes

S A T I R E

In an address to the nation, El Presidente Biden showed off his cool new uniform covered with flashy medals and assured the nation that the U.S. is not a banana republic.

“Listen, folks, this is ridiculous,” said El Presidente as machine gun fire went off in the background. “Just because I’m using the corrupt power of my administration to prosecute a political opponent, doesn’t mean we are a banana republic. We’re a nation of laws and freedom! If you weren’t free, would I be wearing my beautiful gold Presidential Medal of Freedom right now? I think not!”

Media outlets praised Biden’s bold and impressive new look. “It’s as if the shiny gold of Dear Leader’s well-deserved medals are signaling a new dawn for our country and all humanity,” said CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. …

[In other news] sources say Biden’s political opponent [who leads him in the polls for the upcoming 2024 presidential election], Donald Trump, is finally being held responsible for the egregious crime of having classified documents while not being a member of the ruling party.

