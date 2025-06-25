Meanwhile, on the home front, 80 percent back deportation of criminal illegal immigrants

by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2025 Real World News



Activist judges and legacy media have not convinced the American public that illegal alien criminals deserve to remain in the U.S., at least until they get their day in court.

A new poll shows that the American public is solidly behind President Donald Trump when it comes to deporting criminal illegals.

More than eight in 10 voters support Trump’s job of hunting down and deporting illegal aliens who have committed crimes in the United States, according to the Rasmussen Reports poll.

“Amid a swirl of legal challenges proposed by Democrats and liberal humanitarian groups, 83% of likely voters in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey said they believe deporting criminal illegal immigrants is important,” Paul Bedard wrote for the Washington Examiner on Tuesday.

Just 13% said it is not important. Most in the survey, 57%, said finding and deporting the illegal immigrants is “very important.”

“Unlike their opinions on virtually every other Trump agenda item, all demographic groups said it was important to kick criminal illegal immigrants out. Among Hispanics and African Americans, 80% support Trump, for example,” Bedard noted.

The Trump Administration has thus far rounded up thousands to deport. Despite opposition from Democrats, many courts have given the policy a green light.

In a post to X, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted some of the illegals detained by immigration enforcement this month, showcasing their crimes which include “12 different sex offenses against children.”

Noem explained that she receives a list every day on illegal aliens who have been picked up by immigration enforcement agents. These individuals, she emphasized, are not only in the country illegally, but criminals, highlighting some of the “worst of the worst.”

“Here we have a Guatemalan we picked up today — aggravated assault against a police officer,” she said, going through a stack of paper with pictures of the offenders.

“This one — rape of a victim under age of seventeen years old,” she said, going to the next page. “This one robbed a disabled senior citizen.”

The fourth individual highlighted by Noem has “12 different sex offenses against children. If you look at it, two counts of statutory rape of a child. Two counts of indecent assault and battery.”

Noem continued: “These guys are off the street today because of the work of our ICE enforcement officers, law enforcement across the country. Thank you for making America safe again, and thank you President Donald J. Trump.”

