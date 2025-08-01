Meanwhile, in Fulton County, the 2020 voting records are still a big secret 5 years on

by WorldTribune Staff, August 1, 2025 Real World News



The Georgia State Election Board’s three-member Republican majority voted on Wednesday to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to force Fulton County to turn over documents from the 2020 election.

It has been over a year since an analysis of nearly 4,000 duplicate ballots counted in Fulton County revealed they were deliberately and fraudulently added into the 2020 Election results.

Last fall the Republican members subpoenaed the county for 2020 records.

During Wednesday’s meeting, board member Janice Johnston noted: “This case is not closed, it is not dismissed, it has not been complied with. Not a single document has been presented to this board.”

“Again, it’s unfortunate that it has come to this,” said Republican member Janelle King.

Last July, election integrity activists Kevin Moncla and Joseph Rossi presented evidence to the board of what they said was intentional duplicate scanning of ballots in Fulton County during the 2020 vote.

“The basis for this ‘shuffling’ was to conceal the fact that ballots were being scanned twice,” Moncla and Rossi wrote in a 69-page supplemental factual response submitted to the State Election Board and members of the state legislature on July 22, 2024. “The creation of new batches of ballots from many different batches was an effort to conceal their unlawful actions.”

“Let us be very clear, the results for the Fulton County General Election Recount were intentionally manipulated by a fraudulent and unlawful process designed to avoid detection and conceal the unlawful acts,” they wrote. “The duplicates at issue were not the result of mistake or honest human error, but intentional, bonafide election fraud.”

On Wednesday, allegedly nonpartisan chair John Fervier slammed efforts to re-litigate the issue. “I would like to state for the record that I am adamantly opposed to this resolution.”

Awesome! GA State Election Board votes to seek assistance of the DOJ to “bring any action necessary” to obtain the voting records of Fulton County from the corrupt 2020 Election. Fulton County is still refusing to turn over their results, in defiance of a subpoena, because we… pic.twitter.com/oZHQMGqcgN — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 31, 2025

