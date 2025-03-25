Maxine Waters suggests President Trump consider deporting Melania

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 25, 2025

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters has advised President Donald Trump to investigate and potentially deport first lady Melania Trump.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” Waters proclaimed during an anti-DOGE protest in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look,” she added.

For the record, which Waters easily could look up but won’t because it would destroy the narrative:

Melania Trump was born on April 26, 1970 in what was then Yugoslavia. She became a U.S. citizen in 2006, according to official government biographies of the first lady.

She is the first U.S. first lady to become a naturalized citizen, and the second first lady to be born outside of the U.S. – following President John Quincy Adams’ wife Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, who was born in London in 1775.

The current first lady sponsored her parents, from current-day Slovenia, for green cards and then citizenship after securing her own citizenship, the New York Times reported in 2018. Viktor and Amalija Knavs, the first lady’s parents, officially became U.S. citizens in 2018. Amalija Knavs died in 2024, while her father Viktor Knavs has been spotted with the Trump family during public events in recent months, including sitting next to first son Barron Trump during the inauguration.

President Trump on the first day of his second term signed an executive order which seeks to narrow the scope of birthright citizenship to ban individuals who were born to illegal immigrant parents, or those who were here legally but on temporary non-immigrant visas.

“We are here because we are not going to let Trump, we’re not going to let Elon Musk, his co-president, or anybody else take the United States Constitution down,” Waters said at the Saturday event.

Breaking: 🚨 Maxine Waters is now calling for Melania Trump, an American citizen, to be deported for standing against her! Is anyone really surprised? Democrats are anti American POS traitors.

pic.twitter.com/H7q3HSQ5qS — Tom Homan – Border Czar Rapid MAGA News Reports (@TomHoman_) March 24, 2025

