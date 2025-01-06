Massive rallies of conservatives featuring American flags boost South Korea’s Yoon

by WorldTribune Staff, January 6, 2025 Real World News



Rallies of tens of thousands throughout the weekend, many waving American flags, have been credited with help thwart the arrest of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and improving his ratings.

The Yoon supporters in central Seoul “suddenly moved to Hannam-dong of Yongsan district to stand against anti-Yoon protestors,” Yonhap news agency reported.

“Just 400 meters away, members of the militant labor umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) held a rally calling for the immediate arrest of Yoon,” Yonhap added.

The KCTU, the largest union group in Korea with a history of organizing efforts against Yoon, was reportedly embroiled in violence in an attempt to storm Yoon’s residence that ended in two arrests on charges of assaulting police.

Video posted to social media showed masses of leftists protesters demanding impeachment and flying rainbow flags while the pro-Yoon crowd waved American flags and signs reading “stop the steal.”

“To many conservative supporters in South Korea the American flag has long served as a powerful emblem of anti-communism and the country’s enduring alliance with its main security partner,” the Korea Herald reported, noting the increasing frequency with which the American flag was appearing in pro-Yoon protests.

“To Yoon’s conservative base, the American flag is more than just a nod to South Korea’s alliance with the U.S. – it’s a political weapon, a symbol of anti-communism, and an expression of shared ideological values.”

Journalist Alfred Kim posted:

Many Koreans take the issue of election interference and domestic meddling by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) very seriously. In South Korea, where anti-communist sentiment is strong, many citizens believe that a fraudulent election influenced by foreign forces has taken place, further intensifying their anti-communist stance to unprecedented levels.

Some Yoon supporters called for the incoming U.S. administration of President-elect Donald Trump to intervene in some manner to save Yoon’s presidency. The Korea Herald reported that some of the Yoon supporters also cheered “Trump manse!”, which roughly translates to “hooray Trump!”

Yoon’s attempt to impose martial law in early December to, as he said, “protect the Republic of Korea from the threats of North Korean communist forces,” was blocked by the National Assembly within hours.

The National Assembly, dominated by leftists in the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), voted to impeach Yoon after he declared martial law.

The Constitutional Court has six months to decide whether to remove Yoon or reinstate him.

Efforts to arrest Yoon on Friday failed. Agents of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO), a special government agency targeting powerful politicians, surrounded Yoon’s residence but could not get through flanks of Presidential Security Service (PSS) agents. The standoff lasted for six hours and ended with the CIO retreating.

Korean mothers are strong. Even in -15°C weather and snowstorms, they stood firm in front of the presidential residence with a resolute determination to protect the Republic of Korea.

